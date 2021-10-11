Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 7.0% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after buying an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. 185,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,156,651. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

