The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,788 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,230. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

