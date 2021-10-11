Martin Currie Ltd. Has $358.29 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,704 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 12.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $358,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

NYSE TSM opened at $110.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average of $117.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

