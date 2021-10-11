Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 125 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 31,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,759,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 114,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,787. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

