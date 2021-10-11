Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.66 on Monday, hitting $2,811.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,149. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,804.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,559.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total transaction of $559,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.