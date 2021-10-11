The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.80. 29,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,814,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.82. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.30.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.