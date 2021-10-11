Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 886 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,178,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $740,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 48,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.72 and a 200 day moving average of $230.59. The stock has a market cap of $445.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

