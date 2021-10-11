RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 452 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,032,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after buying an additional 47,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after buying an additional 84,154 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

