RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after buying an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $28,654,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.63. 7,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $232.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.