IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 4,003 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 246,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,142. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $110.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.