$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Dana stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 385.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

