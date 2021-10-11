Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after acquiring an additional 742,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $73.32. 7,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

