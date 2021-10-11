Aurox Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Aurox has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Aurox coin can now be bought for $87.05 or 0.00151403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $45.43 million and $743,506.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.41 or 0.00205944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00095446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Aurox Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

