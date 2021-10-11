Analysts Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Brokerages expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.60. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,425%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBU shares. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $49.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.