Multiplier (BMXX) Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. Multiplier has a total market cap of $432,414.43 and approximately $13,223.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00060614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00125175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00080479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,483.11 or 1.00353976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.37 or 0.06156328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

