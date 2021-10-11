Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,529,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,410,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 248.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.74. 405,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,338,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.