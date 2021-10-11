Sigma Planning Corp Has $8.73 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,210,000 after acquiring an additional 456,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,775,000 after acquiring an additional 101,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

