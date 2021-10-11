Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,275 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund makes up about 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC owned 0.48% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 97.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSU stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.48. 92,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

