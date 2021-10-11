Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,721,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,417,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.15 during midday trading on Monday. 2,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,644. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.14 and a one year high of $51.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.