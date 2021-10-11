Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.5% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. 5,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,682. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.