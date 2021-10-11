Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 12.0% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $362.12. The stock had a trading volume of 685,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,608,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.17 and a 200 day moving average of $351.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

