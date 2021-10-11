Congress Park Capital LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,552 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CNH Industrial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,791,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,441 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,429. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

