Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 21,737 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,737 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $392.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.