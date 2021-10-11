International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.94

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 8021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 56,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 1,010,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

