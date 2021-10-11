SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $23.21

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $22.45. SecureWorks shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 3,203 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCWX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 134,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.