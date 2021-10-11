Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

SRAD stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

