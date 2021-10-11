Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 515,199 shares.The stock last traded at $52.56 and had previously closed at $50.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 123.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 9.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.