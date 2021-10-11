StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.74

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 43944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 134.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,863.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

