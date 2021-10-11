Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.75

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.75 and last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.31.

Several analysts recently commented on EVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 776.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

