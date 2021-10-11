Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,260,000 after acquiring an additional 392,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,236,000 after acquiring an additional 342,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $452.24. 17,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

