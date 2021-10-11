180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $160.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,202. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.67. The firm has a market cap of $422.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

