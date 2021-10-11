180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.68. 17,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.28 and a 200 day moving average of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.