180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,487 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.17. 44,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,570. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

