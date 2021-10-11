180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 890 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 657,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

