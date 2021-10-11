Samjo Capital LLC Invests $6.36 Million in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 895,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. GTY Technology accounts for 4.3% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $310,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,470 shares of company stock valued at $702,287. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ GTYH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.43. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,692. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $427.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

