Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.18.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

ZNGA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,250,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

