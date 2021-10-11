Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report sales of $13.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.19 million to $13.24 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,701. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

