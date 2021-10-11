Stacks Market Capitalization Hits $2.44 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and $465.73 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 42.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00067744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00097863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00123630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00079279 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,734,022 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

