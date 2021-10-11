Yale University Invests $1.57 Million in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Yale University purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Progyny accounts for approximately 0.5% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,004 shares of company stock worth $29,735,046. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

PGNY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.89. 2,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,227. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

