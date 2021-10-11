Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,362,000.

SMH stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.33. 130,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.72. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $173.06 and a one year high of $276.69.

