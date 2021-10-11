Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,758 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $499,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,970 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,368,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 229,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,155 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. 47,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,895. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

