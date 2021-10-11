Hamilton Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.56. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,713. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

