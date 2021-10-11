Triton Wealth Management PLLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.95. 221,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,957,977. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

