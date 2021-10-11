Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,261,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $93.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.25. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $95.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

