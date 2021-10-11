IMA Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $16,713,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ingredion by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp grew its stake in Ingredion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.92. 1,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.