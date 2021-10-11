Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

LOW traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.63. 117,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

