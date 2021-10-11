Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) traded down 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The firm has a market cap of $509.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $64,447,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $28,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

