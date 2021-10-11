Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading Up 5.6%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 1,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 766,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 305,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

