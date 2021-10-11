Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 3,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 242,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.21 million, a P/E ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.