Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 8.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.71 and last traded at $60.89. Approximately 16,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,640,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 242.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 376,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after acquiring an additional 266,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

